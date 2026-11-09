Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets this brand-new Tata car: What we know about his growing car collection and luxury rides

Rising Indian cricket star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has added another vehicle to his growing garage, with the teenage batter reportedly bringing home a brand-new Tata Sierra SUV. The latest addition has brought attention to the young cricketer's car collection, which reflects his growing popularity following his impressive performances on the cricket field.

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The Tata Sierra marks another addition to Sooryavanshi's automobile collection as the youngster continues to make headlines for his achievements at a remarkably young age.

Why did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receive the Tata Sierra? The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter received the SUV as a reward for winning the Super Striker of the Season award in IPL 2026. He was recognised for his explosive batting and ability to score runs at an exceptional pace during the tournament.

The latest reward is particularly notable because Sooryavanshi has won the Super Striker award for two consecutive IPL seasons, having also received a Tata vehicle for his performance in 2025.

Which cars are part of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's car collection? The young cricketer has been associated with multiple vehicles, including two Tata SUVs and a luxury Mercedes-Benz. Here is a look at the cars linked to him:

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1. Tata Sierra The brand-new Tata Sierra is the latest addition to Sooryavanshi's collection. He received the SUV after winning the Super Striker of the Season award in IPL 2026. The vehicle was presented as a reward for his performance rather than being as a personal purchase.

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2. Tata Curvv EV Before the Sierra, Sooryavanshi received a Tata Curvv EV for winning the Super Striker of the Season award in IPL 2025. The electric SUV was another recognition of his aggressive batting during his debut IPL campaign. He reportedly wanted to gift the vehicle to his mother.

Also Read | Sooryavanshi viral fan interaction: Indian teen gets sisterly advice from Ballia

3. Mercedes-Benz A Mercedes-Benz is also associated with the teenager. According to media reports, the luxury vehicle was gifted to him by former Rajasthan Royals owner Ranjit Barthakur in 2025, following his impressive performances in the IPL.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest Indian to win Asian Games gold at 15

Some reports have identified it as a Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d, although the exact model has not been independently confirmed.

4. Toyota Fortuner A Toyota Fortuner Legender has also featured in reports about the cricketer's family vehicles. His family purchased the SUV, citing a video shared by a Toyota dealership in Patna, according to ABP News. However, this is distinguished from vehicles directly gifted to Sooryavanshi for his IPL performances.

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When can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi drive his new car? Despite having multiple vehicles associated with his name, Sooryavanshi will have to wait before he can legally drive them himself. The teenager is currently 15 years old, while the minimum age to obtain a private car driving licence in India is 18.

Also Read | IND vs WI: Iyer admits Vaibhav will have to wait for his chance

In an earlier interaction shared on Rajasthan Royals' YouTube channel, the youngster was asked how he planned to drive his new vehicle. He responded, “I will keep it for three years, I will get the licence and then I will drive it.”

He also stated that his father would drive the car until he became eligible to obtain a driving licence.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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