Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals skipping birthday cake-cutting to focus on RR vs CSK clash: ‘I went to sleep early…'

Rajasthan Royals’ 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a breathtaking powerplay masterclass against Chennai Super Kings, smashing 52 off just 17 balls to set up an emphatic 8-wicket victory in IPL 2026’s third match. After the game, the teenager opened up about his simple birthday celebration, revealing he skipped the cake-cutting to stay fresh for the big clash.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who turned 15 on March 27, kept his birthday low-key with the Rajasthan Royals squad. “I didn’t really do anything outside – there was supposed to be a cake cutting, but I went to sleep early to avoid the cake-smearing,” he said with a smile, explaining his early bedtime routine.
His disciplined approach clearly paid off on the field. Rajasthan Royals chased down CSK’s modest total of 127 with 47 balls to spare, thanks largely to Sooryavanshi’s explosive start. The young opener blasted four fours and five sixes at a staggering strike rate of 305.88, turning the chase into a one-sided affair.
Reflecting on his batting, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi highlighted the clear team plan. “The plan today was simply to execute well in the powerplay. Initially, the wicket felt a bit sticky, but as the ball got older, it started coming onto the bat nicely,” he shared.
He added, “I do think about defence, but today our plan was to control the game in the powerplay because in a small chase, that phase is crucial, if the bowling team does well there, the game can tilt their way, but our powerplay went really well.”
His fiery knock included a 15-ball fifty, one of the fastest in IPL history for a teenager. Opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi put CSK’s bowlers under immediate pressure, including taking on experienced spinners and pacers with fearless hitting.
Support staff played a reassuring role amid expectations of CSK targeting the youngster. “The coaches didn’t specifically say that bowlers would attack me; everyone else was already saying that. But they just told me that they back me and that I should stick to my natural game and play according to the situation,” Sooryavanshi revealed.
His understanding with opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal was another highlight. “My opening partner (Jaiswal) keeps communicating with me after every ball, he tells me when to take singles, keeps giving me the strike, and encourages me to keep playing my shots if the ball is coming nicely onto the bat,” he said.
This partnership laid the perfect foundation, allowing Rajasthan Royals to cruise to victory without much trouble.
The win gives RR an ideal start to IPL 2026. For the young prodigy from Bihar, the message is clear: skip the cake-smearing, sleep early, and let the bat do the talking.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.