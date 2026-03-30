Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals skipping birthday cake-cutting to focus on RR vs CSK clash: ‘I went to sleep early…'

Rajasthan Royals’ 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a breathtaking powerplay masterclass against Chennai Super Kings, smashing 52 off just 17 balls to set up an emphatic 8-wicket victory in IPL 2026’s third match. After the game, the teenager opened up about his simple birthday celebration, revealing he skipped the cake-cutting to stay fresh for the big clash.

What did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi say about his birthday celebration? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who turned 15 on March 27, kept his birthday low-key with the Rajasthan Royals squad. “I didn’t really do anything outside – there was supposed to be a cake cutting, but I went to sleep early to avoid the cake-smearing,” he said with a smile, explaining his early bedtime routine.

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His disciplined approach clearly paid off on the field. Rajasthan Royals chased down CSK’s modest total of 127 with 47 balls to spare, thanks largely to Sooryavanshi’s explosive start. The young opener blasted four fours and five sixes at a staggering strike rate of 305.88, turning the chase into a one-sided affair.

Powerplay execution seals the win Reflecting on his batting, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi highlighted the clear team plan. “The plan today was simply to execute well in the powerplay. Initially, the wicket felt a bit sticky, but as the ball got older, it started coming onto the bat nicely,” he shared.

He added, “I do think about defence, but today our plan was to control the game in the powerplay because in a small chase, that phase is crucial, if the bowling team does well there, the game can tilt their way, but our powerplay went really well.”

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His fiery knock included a 15-ball fifty, one of the fastest in IPL history for a teenager. Opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi put CSK’s bowlers under immediate pressure, including taking on experienced spinners and pacers with fearless hitting.

Coaches back natural game, Jaiswal provides constant support Support staff played a reassuring role amid expectations of CSK targeting the youngster. “The coaches didn’t specifically say that bowlers would attack me; everyone else was already saying that. But they just told me that they back me and that I should stick to my natural game and play according to the situation,” Sooryavanshi revealed.

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His understanding with opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal was another highlight. “My opening partner (Jaiswal) keeps communicating with me after every ball, he tells me when to take singles, keeps giving me the strike, and encourages me to keep playing my shots if the ball is coming nicely onto the bat,” he said.

This partnership laid the perfect foundation, allowing Rajasthan Royals to cruise to victory without much trouble.

Looking ahead The win gives RR an ideal start to IPL 2026. For the young prodigy from Bihar, the message is clear: skip the cake-smearing, sleep early, and let the bat do the talking.