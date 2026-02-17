Vaibhav Sooryavanshi skips class 10 CBSE exam for IPL 2026 preparation; marked absent

India's rising cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, fresh from his heroics in the 2026 U-19 World Cup, was marked absent from his Class 10 CBSE board examination at Podar International School on Tuesday. The 14-year-old left-handed opener chose to focus on his preparations for the upcoming IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals instead of appearing for the exam.

Notably, Sooryavanshi has joined the Rajasthan Royals' pre-season camp in Nagpur, gearing up for the IPL starting March 26. His coach and family have emphasized that cricket takes precedence right now, with plans to appear for the boards in the following year.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's school principal on his absence School principal NK Sinha confirmed the absence to ANI, explaining it followed standard CBSE rules. "He is absent today. He has not come to the examination centre. We have marked him absent according to the policy of CBSE. If a student is absent, we have to mark him absent. We were expecting him to come and give the examination, but there are many other obligations. There could be a cricket match or a practice... I think he will definitely take the next exam," Sinha said.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's message amid debate Following the news, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi posted a tweet on social media quoting Thomas Edison: “A single sheet of paper can't decide my future.”

Sooryavanshi's decision highlighted the tough choices young talents face between academics and professional sports.