Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 14-year-old prodigy gets golden advice from Anand Mahindra after record-breaking 100

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a historic century in the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match and powered his team to victory on the 28th of April, Monday. The 14-year-old played a knock of 101 runs in just 38 balls and shattered several records. Vaibhav's innings attracted praise from across the world. Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of the Mahindra group also gave a golden advice to the youngster on his social media handle.

Vaibhav's performance in RR vs GT clash Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 101 off 38 balls, before getting dismissed by Prasidh Krishna in the 12th over. The youngster hit 7 fours and 11 sixes and played at a stunning strike rate of 265.79. Vaibhav along with Yashasvi Jaiswal turned the tables for RR and laid a strong foundation for the team's chase of 210 runs. Riyan Parag finished it off in style for the franchise as the team won in just 15.5 overs and by eight wickets.

Anand Mahindra's appreciation post Anand Mahindra expressed that according to him, Vaibhav's knock against GT was not just a part of IPL history but it shall be written in the books of cricketing history as well.

"I hope and pray he will have the ability to absorb this moment without being overwhelmed by it," Mahindra advised.

Records broken by Suryavanshi Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the fastest fifty of IPL 2025 in just 17 balls, breaking Riyan Parag’s record as the youngest to score an IPL half-century at 14 years and 32 days. He later smashed 100 runs off 35 balls and became the second-fastest centurion in IPL history, showcasing his aggressive batting. He surpassed Sanju Samson to lead the list of RR batters to hit the most sixes in an innings. Vaibhav with Yashasvi Jaiswal posted 87/0 in the Powerplay, the highest score for the franchise in the first six overs. RR chased the 210-run target in a record-breaking 15.5 overs and registered the fastest 200+ run chase in T20 cricket history.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the game "It is a very good feeling. It's my first century in the IPL and that too in my third innings. The result of my practice before the tournament is shown here," Vaibhav said.