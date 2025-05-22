Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets call from Team India for England tour after IPL 2025 heroics; Ayush Mhatre named as captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Team India's Under 19 squad for the upcoming England tour. The teams will face each other in a 50-over warm-up match, followed by afive-match Youth One-Day seriesandtwo Multi-Day matches, scheduled fromJune 24 to July 23, 2025.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi who came into the limelight after smashing a century in his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, also made cut to the team. Ayush Mhatre who showcased an impressive performance for the Chennai Super Kings has been named as the the captain. Abhigyan Kundu is named a vice-captain.

"The Junior Cricket Committee has picked India’s U19for the upcoming tour of England," BCCI announced in a release.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL journey Rajasthan Royals signed Vaibhav Suryavanshi ahead of IPL 2025 season for ₹ ₹1.1 crore. Vaibhav proved an asset to the squad. He played seven matches and amassed 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.56, including a record-breaking century against the Gujarat Titans (GT). He hit 18 fours and 24 sixes.

Ayush Mhatre's IPL journey Ayush Mhatre joined Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 as a replacement for injured Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 17-year-old was signed by the franchise for ₹30 lakhs. He played six matches and amassed 206 runs at an average of 34.33. He registered the highest score of 94 runs and smashed 28 fours and eight sixes.

India U19 Squad Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh

Standby Players Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankrith Rapole (WK)

Full Schedule for India's upcoming tour of England June 24 (Tuesday) - One-Day Warm-Up match (Loughborough University)

June 27 (Friday) - 1st One Day (Hove)

June 30 (Monday) - 2nd One Day (Northampton)

July 2 (Wednesday) - 3rd One Day (Northampton)

July 5 (Saturday) - 4th One Day (Worcester)

July 7 (Monday) - 5th One Day (Worcester)

July 12 (Saturday) to July 15 (Tuesday) - 1st Multi-Day Match (Beckenham)