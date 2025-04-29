Vaibhav Suryavanshi redefines IPL history in RR vs GT clash; here’s list of all records broken by 14-year-old

Vaibhav Suryavanshi announced his arrival as a cricketing sensation at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday, (April 28). He played an explosive knock of 101 off 38 in the game and powered his team to victory. The 14-year-old's record-shattering batting rewrote the IPL history books. Let's look at the records broken and milestones achieved by the youngster.

Youngest Centurion in T20 cricket Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed his maiden IPL hundred at the age of 14 years and 32 days and became the youngest player to score a century not only in the IPL but also in the T20 cricket. He achieved the milestone in his third match of the tournament. He surpassed Vijay Zol's record of 18 years and 118 days, which was set at a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in 2013. Bangladesh's Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon is next on the list after scoring a century at the age of 18 years and 179 days

Fastest century by an Indian in IPL Vaibhav smashed a century in just 35 balls and clinched the record for fastest century by an Indian in the history of IPL. He left behind Yusuf Pathan, who was leading the list with his 37-ball hundred, registered in 2010. In terms of players across the globe, he is only behind Chris Gayle who achieved the feat in just 30 balls.

Joint-most sixes an Indian in a single IPL innings Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 101 runs included 7 fours and 11 sixes. By smashing 11 sixes, he surpassed Sanju Samson to hit the most sixes for Rajasthan Royals in an innings. Sanju had a record of 10 sixes. Moreover, he tied M Vijay’s record for the most sixes by an Indian in a single IPL innings.

Most runs in an over in IPL 2025 His memorable knock featured a brilliant 30-run over against Karim Janat, which included three sixes and three fours. With this, Vaibhav registered the most runs in an over by a batter in the ongoing season.

Record-breaking partnership with Jaiswal Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal made a 166-run opening stand in just 11.5 overs, establishing the highest partnership for any wicket in RR’s IPL history. The previous record was registered by Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal with a 155-run stand in 2022.

Powerplay dominance Jaiswal and Suryavanshi started RR's chase for 210 runs on a high note. They out a score of 87/0 in the powerplay, setting a new record. It was Rajasthan Royal's highest powerplay score in the history of the league.

This aggressive start laid the foundation for the chase.

Fastest fifty Suryavanshi also became the batter to score the fastest fifty in IPL 2025 in just 17 balls. He broke Riyan Parag’s record for the youngest player to hit a half-century in the IPL.

Fastest 200+ run chase in T20s The 210-run target was chased down by the RR batters in a record-breaking 15.5 overs. It is the fastest 200+ run chase in T20 cricket history.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi after winning the match Suryavanshi was signed for ₹1.1 crore by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL mega auction. He debuted for the franchise on April 19, 2025, against Lucknow Super Giants at the age of 14 years and 23 days. He played the match-winning knock in just his third game.