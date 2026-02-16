Vaibhav Suryavanshi to skip CBSE Class 10th exams despite being allotted admit card? Report reveals

The rising Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who hails from Bihar's Samastipur district, will skip this year’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X exams, reported Times Of India.

Despite having been allotted his admit card and assigned an examination centre, Suryavanshi will not sit for the exams this year, a source from the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) confirmed, the report noted.

The talented batsman decided not to appear reportedly due to a demanding schedule of training sessions, camps, and tournaments, as well as security concerns at the exam centre.

The young cricketer’s schedule has been largely filled with high-performance camps and activities organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), leaving him with minimal time to focus on his studies. The TOI report citing people close to him say that his current focus is on securing his spot in competitive cricket and consistently contributing to match-winning efforts.

'Thinking of alternate arrangements for him' “Around 2000-3000 people gather to see Suryavanshi wherever he goes. He is one of the most favourite cricketers of the country today. We are thinking of alternate arrangements for him so that he could sit his exams later,” the report quoted Rakesh Tiwari, former president of BCA, as saying.

Adarsh Kumar Pintu, director of Modesty School in Tajpur, where Suryavanshi is enrolled, reportedly confirmed that the student’s CBSE Class X examination form had been completed and his admit card issued, with Poddar International School designated as his exam centre.

However, after discussions with Suryavanshi’s father, it was decided that he would not be appearing for the exams this year due to his demanding cricket schedule, Pintu stated, adding that Suryavanshi is fully concentrating on cricket and preparing for upcoming tournaments.

Suryavanshi delivered a sensational performance against England in the final at Harare, smashing 175 runs off just 80 balls, including 15 fours and 15 sixes—a record for the most sixes by a batter in a single U19 World Cup innings.

He finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer, amassing 439 runs in seven matches at an impressive average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49, with a century, three fifties, and a highest score of 175. He also set a new benchmark by hitting 30 sixes in the competition, surpassing South Africa’s Dewald Brevis, who had 18 in the 2022 edition, making him the all-time U19 World Cup record-holder for most sixes.

On top of that, Suryavanshi is India’s leading run-scorer in U19 ODIs, with 1,412 runs in 25 innings at an average of 56.48, a strike rate exceeding 165, four centuries, seven fifties, and a top score of 175.