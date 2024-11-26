Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s IPL contract with Rajasthan Royals: How 13-year-old Bihar boy landed in 2008 champions’ squad

Vaibhav Suryavanshi recently scored a hundred for India U-19 against Australia U-19, thus making him the youngest Indian to score an international century.

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Nov 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi poses for a picture with India batter KL Rahul.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi poses for a picture with India batter KL Rahul. (Delhi Capitals )

Happiness knew no bounds at the Vaibhav Suryavanshi household after the 13-year-old became the youngest ever to get an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract on Monday during the mega auction in Jeddah. Starting at a base price of 30 lakh, the Bihar prodigy sparked a bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals before eventually landing with the 2008 champions for 1.10 crore.

Suryavanshi, who made his T20 debut for Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 (SMAT) tournament on Monday, has been in the headlines all through the year. He made his Ranji Trophy debut at just 12 years and 284 days against Mumbai, which itself is a record, thus becoming the youngest player in the tournament's history.

Also Read | IPL 2025 auction: Full list of sold, unsold players, teamwise remaining purse

The southpaw was only 12 years old when he scored nearly 400 runs in just five matches for Bihar in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

What made Royals invest in Suryavanshi?

According to his father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, the Rajasthan Royals called his son for trials in Nagpur. Rajasthan Royals batting coach Vikram Rathour gave Suryavanshi a match situation where the youngster had to score 17 runs in an over.

The youngster hit three sixes in an over to seal the deal. Overall, Suryavanshi hit eight sixes and four fours at the trials, which impressed the Rajasthan Royals support staff, who certainly saw a star in the making in the teenager.

Also Read | Youngest IPL crorepati Vaibhav Suryavanshi accused of age fraud? father responds

Unlike the other prodigies in the recent past, Suryavanshi is yet to play a significant knock in first-class cricket despite creating ripples in the junior circuit. He averages only 10 in five matches with a best of 41.

Earlier this year, Suryavanshi made scouts sit up and take notice when he scored a 62-ball 104 for India U-19 against Australia U-19 in a Youth Test match at home. In the process, he became the youngest Indian batter to score an international century.

In his SMAT debut, Suryavanshi made a six-ball 13 before falling to Rajasthan pacer Deepak Chahar, who went to Mumbai Indians for a staggering 9.25 crore.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Business NewsSportsVaibhav Suryavanshi’s IPL contract with Rajasthan Royals: How 13-year-old Bihar boy landed in 2008 champions’ squad

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    298.80
    11:41 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.35 (2.17%)

    Adani Power share price

    441.00
    11:41 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.85 (-1.31%)

    Indus Towers share price

    343.90
    11:41 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.45 (1.91%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.15
    11:41 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    1.55 (1.08%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Praj Industries share price

    813.60
    11:20 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    14.4 (1.8%)

    Wipro share price

    584.00
    11:20 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.21%)

    Coforge share price

    8,625.75
    11:20 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    15.7 (0.18%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    532.00
    11:21 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    -0.15 (-0.03%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,786.45
    11:20 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    -216.25 (-7.2%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    907.35
    11:21 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    -60.3 (-6.23%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,162.15
    11:18 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    -65.15 (-5.31%)

    Emami share price

    659.85
    11:21 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    -33.2 (-4.79%)
    More from Top Losers

    Triveni Turbines share price

    833.80
    11:21 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    69.9 (9.15%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,556.15
    11:20 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    114.45 (7.94%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    12,415.65
    11:20 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    750.8 (6.44%)

    Sonata Software share price

    581.80
    11:21 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    30.25 (5.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.