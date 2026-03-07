Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph defends decision to walk on court to argue call, resulting in ejection

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph defended her decision to walk on to the court and argue a call with an official, leading to her ejection in the fourth quarter of her team’s 89-78 loss to No. 24 Mississippi on Friday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Ralph walked to the middle of the court after an official whistled Mikayla Blakes for a fourth foul after the Vanderbilt star dived to the floor to retrieve a loose ball along with a Rebels player.

She pointed her finger at the official and made some comments. Moments later, she was thrown out.

“I wasn’t trying to get kicked out,” Ralph said. “I was on the court. But I also think that at that time what I said was warranted. And the action that I took was warranted. You want to kick me out for it, then they can kick me out. What I do love is the fight of my team. There is only so many ways you can say something over and over again. So I said it differently (to the official) and got kicked out, which is fine. First time in my career."

Asked to elaborate on why she felt her actions were justified, Ralph responded by saying she didn't want to be fined.

Then, she added, “We just want consistency from our team, from our staff, from everybody that is involved in the game of basketball. That’s it. That is all I’m looking for — and respect.”

After being escorted off the floor by security, she watched the rest of the game from the locker room and said she was proud that her team fought back to cut a 32-point deficit to nine with about three minutes left.

“What I saw from my team was maybe the coolest thing that has happened all year. The fight that they showed, the togetherness, just the way they responded was really special,” she said.

She also praised Blakes, the SEC's leading scorer this season, for staying level-headed and battling back to score 24 points after missing her first 12 shots and not scoring her first field goal until late in the third quarter.

“I thought she was fouled,” Ralph said of Blakes. “She was being held and there are only so many you can respond to that. ... What I know about her is she is going to fight to win the game. Never count her or us out. That kid fought to the very end because that is who she is. It was great to see her be vocal leader. Whether we are up 30 or down 30, that is who she is.”

