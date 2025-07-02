Vasilije Micic traded to Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Pat Connaughton

The Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets have finalised a trade on the second day of the NBA free agency period. According to the deal, Hornets guard Vasilije Micic will be sent to Milwaukee in exchange for Pat Connaughton and two second-round picks (2031 and 2032). This move reflects both teams’ strategic efforts to address immediate roster needs while planning for the future.

Breakdown of the trade Milwaukee Bucks receive: Vasilije Micic

Charlotte Hornets receive: Pat Connaughton

2031 second-round pick

2032 second-round pick

This trade allows Milwaukee to shed Connaughton’s $9.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season, creating cap flexibility. Charlotte, meanwhile, acquires a seasoned player and future draft picks to support their young core.

Vasilije Micic's arrival in Milwaukee Bucks Vasilije Micic, a 31-year-old Serbian guard, will strengthen his new team's roster. After being traded to Charlotte from Phoenix in the Mark Williams deal, Micic played 66 games for the Hornets across the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, averaging 3.3 points and 2.5 assists per game.

In his most recent season with the Suns, he posted 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Pat Connaughton’s Move to Charlotte Pat Connaughton, a 32-year-old veteran guard, has been a key rotational player for the Milwaukee Bucks over seven seasons. In 2024-25, he averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 32.1% from three.

Despite a dip in his three-point shooting, Connaughton’s hustle, defensive versatility, and leadership made him a valuable asset. In Charlotte Hornets, he will join a young roster featuring LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and newcomers like Collin Sexton and rookies Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley. Connaughton’s experience will be pivotal for the team.

Strategic implications of the trade For the Milwaukee Bucks, acquiring Vasilije Micic will support their efforts to retool around Giannis Antetokounmpo while managing financial constraints. The trade follows significant moves, including a reported $107 million deal for Myles Turner and Lillard’s waiver, signaling a focus on long-term competitiveness.

For the Charlotte Hornets, Pat Connaughton’s veteran presence complements their youthful core side, and the two second-round picks add future flexibility. This trade will align with Charlotte’s strategy of blending experience with high-upside talent.