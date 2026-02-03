VCU fires winningest womens hoops coach Beth OBoyle amid disappointing season

AP
Published3 Feb 2026, 03:56 AM IST
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth on Monday fired coach Beth O'Boyle, who was in her 12th season leading the women's basketball program.

The Rams are 8-15 overall and 4-7 in the Atlantic 10 Conference this season. Hired in 2014, O’Boyle is the winningest coach in school history, going 191-168.

“We want to thank Coach O’Boyle for her service to VCU and her dedication to our student-athletes,” athletic director Ed McLaughlin said in a statement. “We will not renew her contract and she will not coach the remainder of the season. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search immediately.”

O'Boyle led the Rams to the regular-season A-10 title in 2019 and the conference tournament title and an NCAA Tournament bid in 2021. VCU went 7-22 in 2022-23, then won 26 games the next season — the nation’s biggest turnaround.

“This is undoubtedly one of the most difficult moments of my career,” O’Boyle said in a statement posted on social media. “I have loved my time at VCU and remain deeply committed to our program, our staff, our student-athletes, and this university. The relationships I have built with our young women have meant everything to me, and I am proud of the character and resilience they have shown both on and off the court.”

Rams assistant coach Kirk Crawford will serve as the interim coach for the rest of the season. ___

