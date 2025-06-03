Veer-Zaara in IPL: Shreyas Iyer’s Bollywood connection sparks viral memes; first it was Shah Rukh Khan, now Preity Zinta

As fans gear up for the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), social media is abuzz with memes. One viral trend highlights Shreyas Iyer, drawing parallels between his past win with Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and a potential triumph with Preity Zinta’s PBKS, calling it a victory for Zara after Veer.

Fans react One of the users remarked, “Veer k liye trophy jitayi ab Zaraa k liye.” Another said, “Zaara : “Thank you Veer for giving me most precious thing.” A third commented, “My man is living and completing the Bollywood Dream❤️ Shreyas Iyer😎 First Veer, now Zara.”

“Won Trophy For Veer It's time to win it for Zara”, “Veer truly loved Zaara !! He gave her his Shreyas Iyer so that she could finally get an IPL trophy” were some other remarks made.

KKR won in 2024 under Iyer's captaincy and defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to win their third IPL title.

RCB and PBKS past record in IPL final RCB have reached the Indian Premier League final three times—in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but fell short on each occasion. PBKS, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, made their only IPL final appearance in 2014, where they were defeated by the KKR.

Also Read | Shankar Mahadevan to headline IPL 2025 closing ceremony - Full list of performer

IPL 2025 final RCB were the first team to secure a place in the final. They ended the league stage in second position with 19 points from 14 matches, and then advanced to the final by defeating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1.

Shreyas Iyer led from the front as PBKS secured a dominant five-wicket victory over MI in Qualifier 2, earning their spot in the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Chasing a target of 204, Iyer played a stunning knock of 87 off just 41 balls, guiding his team to victory with an over to spare. Josh Inglis set the tone early with a blistering 38 off 21 deliveries, including a remarkable 20 runs in a single over from Jasprit Bumrah.