Venezuela shock star-studded Team USA 3-2 to claim first World Baseball Classic title in dramatic WBC 2026 final

In a thrilling conclusion to the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Venezuela delivered one of the biggest upsets in tournament history, defeating a powerhouse United States team 3-2 in the championship game on March 17 at loanDepot Park in Miami. The victory marked Venezuela's first-ever WBC title, sending waves of joy through the nation and its passionate baseball community.

Venezuela's players erupted in celebration, with tears and players dropping to their knees on the field, while the American squad stood in stunned silence before accepting silver medals. The game was a pitcher's duel early, but late drama decided the outcome.

Bryce Harper's heroics not enough for USA Team USA, featuring a loaded roster with stars like Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, and others boasting massive MLB stats from the previous season, struggled offensively throughout the tournament. They managed only three hits in the final, including a clutch two-run homer from Harper in the eighth inning that tied the game at 2-2.

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Harper showed class afterward, shaking hands with Venezuelan players. “In those moments, it's like the Olympics or anywhere else,” Harper said. “I'm really happy for them. Obviously, I want to win no matter what. That's what I play for, is to win a championship and a gold medal. But in that moment it's not about me, it's about us and our game.”

Aaron Judge, the US captain, went 0-for-4 and reflected on the disappointment. “Obviously disappointed,” Judge said. “All of us put on this uniform to go out there and win a gold medal. We fell short of that.”

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Venezuela's clutch moments seal the win Venezuela built an early lead with a sacrifice fly from Maikel Garcia in the third. Starter Eduardo Rodriguez dominated, striking out Judge twice and limiting the US to one hit over 4 1/3 innings.

The US bullpen held firm until the ninth. Pinch-runner Javier Sanoja stole second base ahead of catcher Will Smith's throw, then scored on Eugenio Suarez's tiebreaking RBI double. Suarez celebrated emphatically at second base as teammates mobbed Sanoja at home plate.

Venezuela's bullpen, including closer Daniel Palencia, shut down the Americans in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win.

USA's ongoing WBC struggles This marked the second straight WBC final loss for Team USA, following a defeat to Japan in 2023. Manager Mark DeRosa addressed the challenges, pointing to early spring training timing and limited pitcher participation.

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“I’m not going to make any excuses for us,” DeRosa said. “I think at the end of the day ... it’s early in spring training. Guys are getting ready for the season. Eventually I think the tournament gets moved and I think the guys are in better form pitching-wise. But ultimately it’s who gets hot at the right time, who gets a big swing.”

DeRosa noted greater buy-in from position players but ongoing hurdles with star pitchers. “I think every position player wants to play in it," he said. “I think from a pitching standpoint, everybody’s at different stages in their career."

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Despite high expectations, the US roster combined for over 2,300 career home runs. The team hit just .250 across seven games, scoring 44 runs with 10 homers. Team USA will wait another three years for redemption in this premier international event, where they've claimed just one title in six editions.

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Venezuela, led by All-Stars like Ronald Acuna Jr, Luis Arraez, and Suarez, played with energy and precision, proving heart and timely hits can overcome star power.