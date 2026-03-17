Venezuela vs Italy 2026 World Baseball Classic semifinal: How to watch WBC matchup, time, TV, rosters and more

Venezuela and Italy are set to collide in a blockbuster 2026 World Baseball Classic semifinal matchup, with the winner punching their ticket to face the United States in Tuesday’s championship game. After Venezuela shocked defending champions Japan and Italy stunned Puerto Rico to reach this stage, baseball fans will be treated to an electric underdog-versus-power matchup at loanDepot park in Miami.

Venezuela vs Italy WBC semifinal: Matchup timing First pitch is set for 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 16, 2026.

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How to watch Venezuela vs Italy WBC semifinal matchup US viewers can watch live on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), with streaming options available through FoxSports.com and Fubo.

Venezuela and Italy's path to the semifinal Venezuela arrived riding momentum from their 8-5 quarterfinal upset of Japan, highlighted by Wilyer Abreu’s clutch home run. Italy, meanwhile, remain perfect through five games and made history with their first-ever WBC semifinal berth after an 8-6 thriller over Puerto Rico.

Venezuela’s star-studded 2026 WBC roster Venezuela’s lineup blends proven MLB stars with rising talent.

Pitchers: Ranger Suárez (Red Sox), Keider Montero (Tigers), Eduardo Rodríguez (D-backs), Antonio Senzatela (Rockies), Daniel Palencia (Cubs), José Alvarado (Phillies), Jhonathan Díaz (Mariners), Christian Suárez (Dodgers), Luinder Ávila (Royals), Anthony Molina (Rockies), Eduard Bazardo (Mariners), José Buttó (Giants), Enmanuel De Jesus (Tigers), Angel Zerpa (Brewers), Carlos Guzmán (Mets), Ricardo Sánchez (Free Agent), Andrés Machado (NPB).

Infielders: Luis Arráez (Giants), Gleyber Torres (Tigers), Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays), Maikel García (Royals), Eugenio Suárez (Reds), Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies), Willson Contreras (Red Sox – often 1B/DH).

Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves), Jackson Chourio (Brewers), Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox), Javier Sanoja (Marlins).

Catchers: Salvador Pérez (Royals), William Contreras (Brewers).

Italy’s resilient 2026 WBC roster Italy’s squad features big-league experience and surprising power.

Pitchers: Sam Aldegheri (Angels), Aaron Nola (Phillies), Michael Lorenzen (Rockies), Greg Weissert (Red Sox), Joe Jacques (Red Sox), Matt Festa (Guardians), Alek Jacob (Padres), Joe La Sorsa (Pirates), Ron Marinaccio (Padres), Dan Altavilla (Twins), Gordon Graceffo (Cardinals), Kyle Nicolas (Pirates), Alessandro Ercolani (Pirates), Adam Ottavino (Free Agent), Gabriele Quattrini (Hotsand Macerata), Camden Minacci (Angels).

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Infielders: Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals), Thomas Saggese (Cardinals), Sam Antonacci (White Sox), Andrew Fischer (Brewers), Zach Dezenzo (Astros), Jon Berti (Free Agent), Brayan Rocchio (Guardians), Giaconino Lasaracina.

Outfielders: Jac Caglianone (Royals), Dominic Canzone (Mariners), Jakob Marsee (Marlins), Dante Nori (Phillies), Nick Morabito (Mets).

Catchers: JJ D’Orazio (Guardians), Mickey Gasper (Red Sox), Alberto Mineo (Parma Clima).