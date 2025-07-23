Venus Williams confirms engagement with Andrea Preti; who is American tennis star's fiance? All you need to know

Venus Williams, tennis star, has announced her engagement to actor-producer Andrea Preti. The 45-year-old, seven-time Grand Slam champion shared the news during a post-match interview at the Washington Open on Tuesday (July 22).

After a remarkable comeback to professional tennis, Venus revealed how her fiance played a key role in her return. Here’s everything you need to know about Andrea Preti and the announcement.

Who Is Andrea Preti? Andrea Preti is a Danish-born, Italian-raised creative known for his career as a former model, actor, writer, and director. Introduced to the fashion world as a teenager in Italy, Preti’s modeling success opened doors to acting. He pursued formal training at the Susan Batson Studio in New York City, and his career spans television, film, and directing.

His debut as a filmmaker came with the 2014 movie 'One More Day', where he served as writer, director, and lead actor. That same year, he created 'The Wolf Man', a short film. Preti is working on 'Animals', an action film blending drama and romance. Preti has a net worth of $1 million, according to reports.

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti’s love story Venus Williams and Andrea Preti have kept their relationship largely private, and the exact details of how they met remain undisclosed. However, their romance first caught public attention in July 2024 when they were spotted boating together in Nerano, Italy, as reported by The People. In February 2025, Venus was photographed in Rome wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand, sparking engagement rumours that she has now confirmed.

Venus Williams confirms engagement During her Washington Open interview, Venus shared how Preti supported her return to tennis after a break. When the interviewer referred to her as an “engaged woman” and asked about Preti’s role in her comeback, she said, “My fiance is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing.”

She described the challenges of professional tennis, stating, “Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you are running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying, and then you repeat it the next day. So he encouraged me to get through this, and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play.”

