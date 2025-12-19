Subscribe

Not Venus Williams or Simone Biles, this US tennis player is world's top paid female athlete in 2025 — Check full list

In 2025, earnings for female athletes rose 13% to $293 million, according to Forbes. The top 20 cutoff increased to $8.1 million. Despite progress, women still earn 8x less than men. Here's the full list of highest paid women athletes this year.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated19 Dec 2025, 03:50 PM IST
Coco Gauff of the United States serves against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their women's singles match at the WTA tennis finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November. She is the world's highest paid female athlete in 2025, as per Forbes.
Earnings for the world's sportswomen jumped 13% year-on-year to $293 million (before taxes and agent fees) in 2025 from $258 million in 2024, according to Forbes ‘The World’s Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2025’ list.

The estimates, which take into account on-field (prize money, salary) and off-field income (brand endorsements, events, merchandise, etc.), further noted that the cutoff for the top 20 in 2025 is up to $8.1 million, from $6.3 million in 2024.

The list is diverse, featuring one athlete each from track and field and rugby, four basketball players, two golfers, two skiers, and 10 tennis players.

Why no Venus Williams, Simone Biles on list?

According to the Forbes report, sports stars Venus Williams and Simone Biles may very well have earned enough to rank on the list this year, but they were excluded due to inactivity in sports during the year.

  • Simone Biles' last sporting event was the Paris Olympics, and there is no official word on her return for the 2028 Los Angeles games.
  • Venus Williams played only three tournaments in 2025 and has participated in a total of five since 2023.

Gender pay gap: Even top athletes feel the difference

Further, the report noted that women athletes continued to earn less compared to their male counterparts — eight times less to be exact, as the top 20 male athletes earned a combined total of $2.3 billion.

The gap also continues to widen, with no woman qualifying for Forbes' general top 50 highest paid athletes list since 2023. In 2025, the cut off jumped to $53.6 million — more than double the top woman athlete's total earnings. The salaries are the biggest gap generator, where 82 male athletes outearned the highest earning female athlete.

Meet Coco Gauff — highest paid female athlete in the world

Also part of Forbes 30 Under 30 List in the sports category, 21-year-old United States tennis player Coco Gauff is the highest paid female athlete. She made an estimated $33 million in 2025 — around $8 million of which was from her French Grand Slam singles title in June.

However, endorsements have allowed Gauff to make bank, earning around $25 million off court from brands such as Baker Tilly, Bose, Chase Bank, Mercedes-Benz, Miu Miu, New Balance. She is also developing digital content, movies and TV shows with the Religion of Sports studio, and has her own management firm called Coco Gauff Enterprises, with help from WME.

Notably, her earnings are rare highs — only twice before have female athletes exceeded these numbers on the Forbes list. Naomi Osaka at $57.3 million and now retired Serena Williams with $45.9 million (both in 2021). Gauff is also the third highest earning tennis player in 2025, behind Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

World's highest paid female athlete 2025 — Full list

  • Coco Gauff (Tennis)
  • Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka (Tennis): $30 million
  • Poland's Iga Swiatek (Tennis): $25.1 million
  • China's Eileen Gu (Freestyle Skiing): $23.1 million
  • China's Qinwen Zheng (Tennis): $22.6 million
  • US' Madison Keys (Tennis): $13.4 million
  • US' Nelly Korda (Golf): $13 million
  • Japan's Naomi Osaka and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina (both Tennis): $12.5 million each
  • US' Jessica Pegula (: $12.3 million
  • US' Caitlin Clark (Basketball): $12.1 million
  • US' Amanda Anisimova (Tennis): $11.3 million
  • US' Sabrina Ionescu (Basketball): $10.5 million
  • Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul (Golf): $10.3 million
  • US' Angel Reese (Basketball): $9.4 million
  • US' Paige Bueckers (Basketball): $9.1 million
  • Italy's Jasmine Paolini (Tennis): $8.3 million
  • US' Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Track and Field) and Lindsey Vonn (Skiing): $8.2 million each
  • US' Ilona Maher (Rugby): $8.1 million

