Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens claim Wimbledon 2025 women's doubles title; beat Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-we

Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens clinch the Wimbledon women’s doubles title on Sunday (July 13). They defeated Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei in a thrilling 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 battle on Centre Court.

The eighth-seeded Russian-Belgian duo showcased resilience and tactical brilliance to claim their first Grand Slam title as a pair, overcoming a challenging path and fourth-seeded opponents in the final.

This victory marks a significant milestone for Kudermetova as she secured her first Grand Slam doubles title, and adds a fifth for Mertens, who previously won Wimbledon in 2021.

What happened in the match? The Wimbledon 2025 final match began with Hsieh and Ostapenko starting on a high note by winning the first set 6-3. However, Kudermetova and Mertens made a strong comeback and leveled the match by claiming the second set 6-2.

The decisive third set saw both pairs in great form. However, Kudermetova and Mertens outclassed Ostapenko and Hsieh and won the set 6-4 as well as the title. The game was an absolute thriller that lasted 2 hours and 23 minutes.

The final was special as Mertens faced her former partner Hsieh, with whom she won Wimbledon in 2021. Despite Ostapenko and Hsieh’s strong campaign, Kudermetova and Mertens’ resilience and teamwork proved unbeatable.

Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens’ road to victory Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens faced a formidable journey to the final. In the quarterfinals, they defeated the No. 2 seeds, Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe, in a convincing two-set victory. In the semifinals, Kudermetova and Mertens faced unseeded Olivia Gadecki and Desirae Krawczyk, rallying from a set down to win 3-6, 6-0, 6-3. This comeback highlighted their ability to adapt under pressure, setting up their clash with Hsieh and Ostapenko.

