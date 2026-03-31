'Very emotional': Ravindra Jadeja reflects on his exit from five-time IPL champions CSK

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals' (RR) star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja described his exit from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as emotional after a long and successful stint, but said he has accepted the change as part of his journey.

Jadeja said he is enjoying his return to Rajasthan Royals, the franchise where he began his IPL career and won his first title and is approaching the new phase with a positive mindset, aiming to both learn and share his experience with the team.

Jadeja was part of the Rajasthan Royals' historic 2008 title-winning squad, and later became an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings after joining them in 2012.

"I'm liking the pink colour. The yellow had started to feel a bit old, but I'm just joking. Obviously, leaving a franchise like CSK, where I had played for 12-13 years, was a little difficult initially. It was very emotional. But I told myself that changes like these are also part of the journey. The good thing was that I'm now with the team where I had first won an IPL title. That memory has always stayed with me, that after the Under-19 World Cup, I started my IPL career there and won the title in my very first season. I have carried those memories along with a positive mindset, and my aim is to learn as much as I can with the new group and also share my experience with the team," Jadeja said on Jio Hotstar.

Jadeja played a pivotal role in CSK's championship triumphs in 2018, 2021, and 2023 with his impactful contributions in both batting and bowling, along with his exceptional fielding.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Jadeja made a return to the Rajasthan Royals through a high-profile trade deal with CSK. Jadeja, along with Sam Curran, joined the Rajasthan franchise as Sanju Samson moved to the five-time champions.

Jadeja, in his first match for the RR in the IPL 2026, proved to be dangerous for his former team, scalping two prized wickets of Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz Khan.