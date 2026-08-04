Veteran righty Chris Martin designated for assignment by Rangers, who trade for rookie lefty

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran right-handed reliever Chris Martin was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers on Monday after being reinstated from his third injured list stint this season because of a right shoulder issue.

The Rangers later Monday before the trade deadline acquired 25-year-old rookie left-hander Adam Macko from Toronto for utility player Josh Smith and minor league right-hander Josh Stephan.

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Macko made his big league debut May 18 and went 2-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 22 appearances for the Blue Jays. Macko and Smith, who went into this season with the opportunity to be the everyday second baseman for the Rangers, were both with Triple-A teams.

Martin, who turned 40 in June, is 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 16 games this season, allowing 25 hits and 14 earned runs in 14 innings. He missed 75 games during his three IL stints.

The 6-foot-8 Martin is an Arlington native who initially played for his hometown team in 2018 and 2019. He returned to the Rangers last season, when he had a 2.98 ERA over 49 relief appearances.

Martin is 19-25 with a 3.53 ERA in 434 relief appearances over 11 big league seasons with seven teams. His 149 games with the Rangers are the most with a single team, and he pitched 100 games for Boston in 2023 and 2024.

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Smith won a Silver Slugger as a utility player in 2024, when he hit .258 with 13 homers and 62 RBIs. He played multiple positions again last season for the Rangers before they traded second baseman Marcus Semien during the offseason.

Smith hit .213 with one homer and eight RBIs in 45 games, and missed 37 games because a right glute strain, left wrist inflammation and a bout with viral meningitis. He was optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday when shortstop Corey Seager was activated from the injured list.

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