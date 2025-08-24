Vikings trade Sam Howells to Eagles; sign Carson Wentz in QB shake-up

The Minnesota Vikings reshaped their quarterback room by trading backup Sam Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles and signing veteran Carson Wentz to strengthen their depth behind starter JJ McCarthy. This move addresses the team’s ongoing search for a reliable backup while providing draft capital for future changes in the roster.

Sam Howell trade details In the trade, the Minnesota Vikings sent Sam Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, receiving a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick in return.

Howell, 24, struggled during training camp and parts of the preseason after being acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in April for a swap of draft picks. Despite head coach Kevin O’Connell’s optimism about Howell’s progress after the preseason finale, saying he felt “good about where Sam’s at,” the Vikings signed Wentz the next day, signaling a change in direction.

The additional draft picks give Minnesota flexibility to address other needs. According to reports, the Vikings have inquired about Carolina Panthers veteran receiver Adam Thielen, though Carolina has been reluctant to trade him. A proven receiver like Thielen could provide a reliable target for McCarthy, who missed his rookie season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Carson Wentz to strengthen Vikings’ depth Carson Wentz, 32, joins the Vikings as a free agent after his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs expired in March. This marks his sixth team in as many seasons, following stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, and Chiefs.

Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has thrown for 22,410 yards, 153 touchdowns, and 67 interceptions over nine seasons. His best year was 2017, when he threw for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns in 13 games, finishing third in NFL MVP voting.

However, a torn ACL that year sidelined him for the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII run, and he has since bounced between teams. The Vikings hope Wentz can provide stability and mentorship for McCarthy.

