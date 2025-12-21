Villarreal vs Barcelona: Who will win La Liga clash? AI predictions, probable line-ups, live streaming and more

Villarreal will face Barcelona in a crucial La Liga clash on Sunday (December 21). The match will be played at Estadio de la Ceramica. In the points table, Barcelona lead the standings at the top with 43 points with 14 wins, a draw, and two losses. Villarreal, on the other hand, sit in third position, eight points behind the leaders with 11 wins, two draws, and two losses. Here are all the details about the clash.

Villarreal vs Barcelona: Match details Date: Sunday, December 21

Time: 10:15 AM ET in the US / 8:45 PM IST in India

Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica.

Villarreal vs Barcelona: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and fuboTV.

Fans in India can watch the Villarreal vs Barcelona match live on the FanCode app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions Grok: “Barcelona should secure a hard-fought away win against an injury-hit Villarreal side, leveraging their superior attacking depth and recent form to overcome the hosts' strong home record. Expect the Blaugrana to win 2-1, with goals on the counter despite Villarreal's early pressure.”

ChatGPT: "Barcelona are favourites given their position at the top and excellent run of form, but Villarreal's defensive solidity and weekend strength make this tricky. It could be close, with Barca's quality shining through. Prediction: Villarreal 1–2 Barcelona."

Villarreal vs Barcelona: Team news Villarreal news: The hosts are dealing with a major injury crisis. Logan Costa, Pape Gueye, and Ilias Akhomach are confirmed out (with Gueye and Akhomach on international duty for AFCON). Willy Kambwala, Gerard Moreno, Juan Foyth, Santiago Mourino, and Thomas Partey are likely to miss out.

Barcelona news: Pedri is ruled out with a calf strain picked up in training, joining longer-term absentees like Gavi, Ronald Araujo, and Dani Olmo. The visitors otherwise have a strong squad available.

Villarreal vs Barcelona: Predicted lineups Villarreal: Luiz Junior, Pau Navarro, Renato Veiga, Rafa Marin, Alfonso Pedraza, Santi Comesana, Dani Parejo, Tajon Buchanan, Alberto Moleiro, Ayoze Perez, Georges Mikautadze.

Barcelona: Joan Garcia, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde, Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, Ferran Torres.

Villarreal vs Barcelona: Head-to-head details Matches won by Villarreal: 12

Matches won by Barcelona: 34