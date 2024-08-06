Vinesh Phogat becomes first Indian woman wrestler to reach Olympic final, defeats Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez

Vinesh Phogat (50kg) became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympic Games with a convincing 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez here on Tuesday.

With this win in the semifinal, Vinesh guaranteed herself at least a silver medal.

Vinesh Phogat will wrestle American Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal on Wednesday. Hildebrandt defeated Mongolia's Otgonjargal Dolgorjav 5-0 in the other semifinal.

Both wrestlers got off to a cautious start but a passivity clock on Lopez meant that Vinesh got on the board with one technical point after the Cuban didn't take a risk.

Vinesh was leading 1-0 at the end of the first period.

She extended her dominance in the second period with four more points to seal the bout in her favour.

Vinesh Phogat had earlier stunned four-time world champion Yui Susaki of Japan with a late takedown to claim a 3-2 decision in their opening match at 50 kilograms at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Susaki, the seemingly unbeatable top seed in Paris, won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games three years ago without conceding a point.

Phogat won her quarterfinal match 7-5 against Oksana Livach of Ukraine to qualify for the quarterfinal.

Phogat tore her anterior cruciate ligament during her Olympic quarterfinal in 2016 and was taken out on a stretcher. She had never placed higher than ninth at the Olympics or third at a world championship event.

Vinesh Phogat faced a quarter-final exit in the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 editions.

For Susaki to have a chance to fight for a medal through repechage, Phogat will need to reach the final. Phogat faced Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba on Tuesday night in a semifinal.