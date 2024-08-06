Vinesh Phogat becomes first Indian woman wrestler to reach Olympic final, defeats Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez

  • Vinesh Phogat (50kg) became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympic Games. Phogat will wrestle American Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal on Wednesday. Hildebrandt defeated Mongolia's Otgonjargal Dolgorjav 5-0 in the other semifinal.

Livemint
Updated6 Aug 2024, 11:18 PM IST
Paris: India's Vinesh Phogat after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg quarterfinal wrestling match against Ukraine's Oksana Livach at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.
Paris: India’s Vinesh Phogat after winning her Women’s Freestyle 50kg quarterfinal wrestling match against Ukraine’s Oksana Livach at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.(PTI)

Vinesh Phogat (50kg) became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympic Games with a convincing 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez here on Tuesday.

With this win in the semifinal, Vinesh guaranteed herself at least a silver medal.

Vinesh Phogat will wrestle American Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal on Wednesday. Hildebrandt defeated Mongolia's Otgonjargal Dolgorjav 5-0 in the other semifinal.

Both wrestlers got off to a cautious start but a passivity clock on Lopez meant that Vinesh got on the board with one technical point after the Cuban didn't take a risk.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat enters maiden semi-final defeating Ukraine’s Oksana Livach

Vinesh was leading 1-0 at the end of the first period.

She extended her dominance in the second period with four more points to seal the bout in her favour.

Vinesh Phogat had earlier stunned four-time world champion Yui Susaki of Japan with a late takedown to claim a 3-2 decision in their opening match at 50 kilograms at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Also Read | Meet Vinesh Phogat who defeated Susaki to enter wrestling quarters in Olympics

Susaki, the seemingly unbeatable top seed in Paris, won the gold medal at the Tokyo Games three years ago without conceding a point.

Phogat won her quarterfinal match 7-5 against Oksana Livach of Ukraine to qualify for the quarterfinal.

Also Read | Opposition exults as Vinesh Phogat stuns ’unbeatable’ top seed in Paris

Phogat tore her anterior cruciate ligament during her Olympic quarterfinal in 2016 and was taken out on a stretcher. She had never placed higher than ninth at the Olympics or third at a world championship event.

Vinesh Phogat  faced a quarter-final exit in the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 editions.

For Susaki to have a chance to fight for a medal through repechage, Phogat will need to reach the final. Phogat faced Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba on Tuesday night in a semifinal.

Because Phogat reached the final, Susaki has a chance to fight for a bronze medal through repechage. She will face Livach on Wednesday.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 11:18 PM IST
HomeSportsVinesh Phogat becomes first Indian woman wrestler to reach Olympic final, defeats Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,013.65
    03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3 (-0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.30
    03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.90
    03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-2.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,046.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    63.5 (6.46%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.58
    03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.58 (6.34%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    290.05
    03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.55 (5.28%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    787.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    38.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue