Vinesh Phogat CAS hearing: Verdict on wrestler’s plea against disqualification delayed until August 11

Updated10 Aug 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat CAS hearing: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said that the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will take another day before deciding on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the women's 50kg free-style final of the Olympic Games.

"The ad-hoc division of CAS has extended time till 6pm on August 11, 2024, for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee to issue a decision," the IOA said in a statement.

"The reasoned order will be issued at a later date," it added.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, 29, had been debarred from her final in the Paris Games for being 100gm above the prescribed limit.

According to an IOA source, the decision is likely to be made public only on August 13, two days after the conclusion of the Games in Paris.

A verdict in favour of the wrestler would mean that both Yusneylys Guzmán Lopez and Vinesh Phogat would be silver medal awardees.

The International Olympic Committee however finds it an unlikely prospect. Thomas Bach insisted on Friday that one cannot have two silver medals in one category. He added that the regulations of the International Federation have to be followed. The IOC president however concluded by saying that they would ultimately follow the CAS decision.

"If you ask generally about having two silver medals in one category then my answer is no. There are the regulations of the International Federation that have to be followed and the International Federation, United World Wrestling was taking this decision." Bach said

Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final for slightly crossing the weight limit, Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling.

Phogat had advanced to the gold medal bout by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night. She was set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal but was disqualified on Wednesday for breaching the weight limit. While starting off her campaign, Vinesh captured one of the biggest wins of her career in the round of 16, beating the top seed and the Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan.

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 10:52 PM IST
