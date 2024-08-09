Vinesh Phogat disqualified: What we know so far on Indian wrestler’s CAS hearing. 10 points

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 for breaching the weight limit, missing a chance for a medal. An appeal for a new weigh-in was filed but not processed in time. The Court of Arbitration for Sport will decide on awarding her a silver medal soon.

Updated9 Aug 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba at the Women’s Freestyle 50kg semifinal at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris Olympics on August 6.
Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba at the Women’s Freestyle 50kg semifinal at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris Olympics on August 6.

Vinesh Phogat hearing: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat awaits a decision on receiving a silver medal for the 50 kg wrestling event in Paris Olympics 2024. The wrestler was disqualified after she was declared overweight by 100 gm right before the finals. Vinesh Phogat requested the CAS to award her the silver medal.

Vinesh Phogat disqualification row: What we know so far

•Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 after she barely missed the weight for the 50-kilogram final on Wednesday

•In a legendary feat Phogat beat defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan on Tuesday.

Phogat had advanced to the gold medal bout by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

•She was set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal but was disqualified on Wednesday for breaching the weight limit.

•The disqualification also cost Phogat getting a medal of any colour.

•Notably, CAS said Phogat filed her appeal on Wednesday seeking a new weigh-in and to be allowed to compete in the final but there was too little time to process a hearing.

•The Court of Arbitration for Sport said the decision to grant Vinesh Phogat a silver medal is “expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games”.

•The CAS said that the matter has been referred to Dr Annabelle Bennett, sitting as a sole arbitrator, who will be holding a hearing with all parties concerned on Friday. "The sole arbitrator's decision is expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games," the statement concluded.

•The closing ceremony is on Sunday and medals already were awarded in Phogat’s event.

Vinesh Phogat announced on Thursday that she would retire from the sport. In an emotional post on X, Phogat expressed her sense of defeat and gratitude, stating, “Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness.”

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 07:08 PM IST
