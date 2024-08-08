Vinesh Phogat retires from wrestling after disqualification from Paris Olympics: 10 things to know

Vinesh Phogat, the Indian wrestler who had traced a challenging journey from protesting in the streets of Delhi to entering the final round in 50 kg women's freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024, met a heartbreak on the day of the competition.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) disqualified her, citing that she was overweight on the day of the match, as per rules.
Here are top 10 updates about Vinesh Phogat controversy
Till now, India has secured three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, all of which are from shooting events. In a number of events where Indian athletes displayed exceptional performance, the country narrowly missed additional medals as it stood fourth in those events. These included the 10m air rifle, 25m pistol, skeet team, badminton singles, and mixed archery team events.
(With agency inputs)
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market UpdatesMoreLess