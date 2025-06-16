Vinicius Jr hate crime case: Four people found guilty and handed suspended jail sentences

La Liga released in a statement on Monday (June 16) that a Madrid court ruled the four individuals guilty of a hate crime against Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. The ruling addresses a shocking incident from January 2023 and it is an important step in tackling racism in Spanish football.

What was the incident? Four people hung a black inflatable figure dressed in Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior’s No. 20 shirt from a bridge in January 2023, a racist act that shocked football fans. They also put up a banner saying “Madrid hates Real” before a Copa del Rey match against Atletico Madrid. This hateful act aimed at the Brazilian star sparked anger across the world and led to a court case.

What did the court decide? The court gave all four people suspended jail sentences, meaning they won’t go to prison if they follow certain rules.

It is to be noted that the person who shared photos of the figure online got a 15-month sentence for the hate crime and another seven months for making threats. The other three each received seven months for the hate crime and seven months for threats.

Earlier, to avoid jail, all four had written an apology letter to Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid, La Liga, and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). This apology helped them get lighter penalties.

Extra punishments The court added more consequences to prevent future issues. The person who posted the photos online is banned for over four years from jobs in schools, sports, or youth activities.

The other three face a similar ban for about three and a half years. They also have to pay fines: €1,084 ($1,250) for the first person and €720 for each of the others.

All four must stay 1,000 meters away from Vinicius, his home, and his workplace. They are also not allowed to attend La Liga or RFEF football matches.