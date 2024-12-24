Vinod Kambli health update: Former cricketer’s friend says ’he is fine now, suffering from...’

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli, who is currently struggling with health issues, has been doing better now, according to his friend Marcus Couto.

"Kambli is doing fine now. He is suffering from a urinary infection and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. I met him at the hospital today," Couto told the Times of India.

"I told them to treat him at the hospital for a month since he has many health issues. Since someone is ready to spend money on his treatment, why not?" Couto said.

Advertisement

Vinod Kambli's health concerns According to doctors treating him at Akruti Hospital, the cricketer has been diagnosed with clots in his brain, as Mint reported earlier. Kambli was admitted to the hospital on Monday due to poor health and complaints of urinary infection and cramps.

Dr Vivek Trivedi, who is monitoring Kambli's health, stated that a series of medical tests have confirmed the presence of brain clots. "Kambli's health is being constantly monitored, and additional examinations are scheduled for Tuesday," Dr Trivedi said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Former cricketer Vinod Kambli diagnosed with brain clots

"We always had a cricketing image of sir (Vinod Kambli) in our mind. So, it inspired us that sir needs us and so, the entire team decide to do something for sir. He keeps telling us about his good memories," a doctor at the Akruti Hospital told PTI.

While speaking about his health, Kambli said,"It is because the doctor here that I am alive... All I would say is that I will do whatever sir (referring to the doctor) asks me to. People will see the inspiration that I'll give them."

Advertisement

Also Read | Vinod Kambli reacts after examinations reveal clots in brain | Watch

Kambli has played 17 Tests and 104 ODI matches for India from 1993 to 2000.