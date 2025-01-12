Vinod Kambli touches Sunil Gavaskar’s feet, meets Prithvi Shaw during Wankhede Stadium’s 50th anniversary event

Vinod Kambli touched legendary Sunil Gavaskar's feet and also met Prithvi Shaw during Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary event on Sunday, the pictures of which went viral on social media. Kambli, who was recently admitted to hospital for a urinary tract infection (UTI) and cramps, got released on New Years day.

At the event at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, Kambli went on the dias, touched Gavaskar's feet. Gavaskar took Kambli in his arms as the duo hugged. The 52-year-old also met youngster Prithvi, who was recently under severe criticism for his indiscipline and poor form.

Advertisement

Besides Gavaskar and Kambli, other cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Dilip Vengsarkar will also be part of the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) grand celebrations.

Also Read | ICC CT 2025 India Squad Announcement: Rohit Sharma reaches BCCI office in Mumbai

The likes of former skipper Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav and Diana Edulji are expected to be a part of the event. The main event will be held on January 19 at the Wankhede.

Speaking on the occasion, Gavaskar stated that it's a honour for him to be present in the event at te iconic venue that has given Indian cricket a lot. "It is indeed a very big honour for me to be here at this iconic venue that has given Indian cricket so much, the 2011 Cricket World Cup being the icing on the cake," Gavaskar said.

Advertisement

"As an opening batter, I couldn't miss the start so I am here. I want to wish the MCA all the best and also want to express my deepest sense of gratitude for giving me opportunities since school cricket.

"I am what I am because MCA lifted me and helped me to take those steps and subsequently supported me even when I was playing for India...I want to thank you all for having me here," added Gavaskar.

The MCA will also felicitate the groundsmen and members of the Mumbai team, which played the first first-class match at the Wankhede Stadium in 1974.

Advertisement

Vinod Kambli recalls playing days Meanwhile, Kambli recalled his double hundred at this venue against England. "I remember I smashed my first double hundred here against England and then went onto score many more hundreds in my career.

"If anyone wants to play for India like me or Sachin (Tendulkar), then I would advise that you should keep working hard and never leave doing that because that's what Sachin and me did since our childhood days," said Kambli.

On the other hand, Shaw, who has been in the headlines for all wrong reasons recently. He went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction before being excluded from Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. The opening batter is currently focussing on his fitness, the videos of which the cricketer himself shared on social media.