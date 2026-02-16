Viral video: Frustrated fan breaks TV as India defeats Pakistan in T20 World Cup match in Colombo; netizens react

As India scored 175 for 7 on a tricky pitch at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium and then bowled out Pakistan for 114 in just 18 overs, a fan apparently in Pakistan broke a television set following the match.

A user on Facebook stated, “India defeated Pakistan again, and I just broke my TV in frustration!”

Netizens react One of the users said, “You'll do this every time you play and go to the store and buy an old TV.” Another remarked, “Bhai ab to aadat ho jana chahiye tha”. "Chalta bhi tha?" “Mauka mauka” were some other comments.

The tension between the teams was evident as Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and India captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands during the pre-match toss, continuing a standoff that began during last year’s contentious Asian Cup, where players from both sides had refused to exchange greetings amid ongoing diplomatic and military strains between the two neighbours.

Meanwhile, India’s opener Ishan Kishan scored 77 runs off 40 balls in a match that finally proceeded in Colombo after Pakistan reversed its earlier decision to boycott.

During the post-match ceremony, Kishan, who received the 'Player of the Match' award, reflected on his performance, noting that the pitch presented some challenges.

He emphasised the importance of staying focused and relying on one’s strengths, mentioning how he concentrated on watching the ball carefully and maximising his running between the wickets. He also spoke about the effort he has put into improving his offside play to better influence the bowlers’ deliveries.

Kishan described the India-Pakistan clash as a uniquely significant contest, both for the teams and the nations they represent. He acknowledged the quality of Pakistan’s spin attack and expressed that a win against them would boost the team’s confidence moving forward.

With this win, India maintains a perfect record in Group A with three victories from three matches. Pakistan has slipped to third place with two wins and one loss, while the USA currently sits second, having won two and lost two matches.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma, who is the ICC ambassador for the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, witnessed the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match live from the stands at R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Indian cricket fans were ecstatic after the Men in Blue secured a 61-run victory over Pakistan. Riding high on that excitement, Rohit returned to Mumbai on Monday morning, as per ANI.

He greeted photographers with a cheerful smile as they captured his arrival outside the airport.