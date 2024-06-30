‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ Rahul Dravid has hits it out again, but this time on the field after India won against South Africa in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Rahul Dravid’s raw emotions of the victory were evident, as he joined the Men in Blue for the celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa at the Kensington Oval on Saturday was the last match of Rahul Dravid's coaching era.

“It's that sigh of relief in the end from Rahul Dravid after his aggressive celebration," mentioned one of the posts.

In 2021, the CRED app had released its advertisement with Jim Sarbh saying how it was ridiculous to say Rahul Dravid has anger issues. The video went viral as cricket fans went gaga over Rahul Dravid being "angry" for a straight 46 seconds, a phase never seen before.

In the advertisement, Rahul Dravid was seen screaming “Indiranagar ka gunda hu mai" with a cricket bat, hurling abuses at people around, or even better, breaking the rearview mirror of a car as everyone continued to be stuck in traffic. CRED weaved in the idea to sell its users how timely credit card bills could gain its users premium rewards.

In Saturday's match, India had somehow pulled things back despite South Africa needing just 30 to win off 30 balls and, won their second T20 World Cup title. It's the first time since the country won the T20 World Cup since the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, reported Hindustan Times.

Former captain Virat Kohli was the player of the match for making 76 runs out of 59 balls. He announced his retirement from the T20Is in the awards ceremony. Rohit Sharma, too, has announced retirement from the T20I format.

