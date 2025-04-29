Viral video: KL Rahul’s ‘accha hua out ho gaya’ for Virat Kohli over ‘Kantara-inspired’ celebration sparks fan frenzy

“Accha hua out ho gaya,” joked Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli after their IPL 2025 clash on Sunday, April 27. A video of their light-hearted banter has since gone viral on social media, sparking fan frenzy over their “friendship and purest bond.”

Virat Kohli and all-rounder Krunal Pandya helped RCB chase 163 runs from a worrying position of 26/3, avenging a loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) at their home venue at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In the last match between DC and RCB on April 10, KL Rahul scored 93* in 53 balls, helping DC chase down 164 set by RCB. After the win, KL Rahul appeared to be thumping his chest and pointing towards the ground and his jersey, indicating that the ground (M Chinnaswamy Stadium) is his.

Later, Rahul revealed that the celebration was inspired by the 2022 Kannada movie Kantara.

After Sunday's match, a video of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli sharing a banter over the DC batter's Kantara-style celebration went viral. Delhi Capitals also shared a video revealing the conversation between the two.

In the video, KL Rahul is seen joking that it was good Virat Kohli got out during the final overs of the chase.

“That's what I told him. Accha hua out ho gaya [Good that he got out],” said KL Rahul.

Virat Kohli moves to hug KL Rahul and says, “You know what I thought? I would finish the match, do this [mimicking KL's Kantara-inspired celebration] and hug you. These guys do not know how we are off the field.”

KL Rahul-Virat Kohli banter: Watch video

How fans reacted Amul reacted to the DC video and said, “We live for these sweet moments! 🥹”

“That line from Virat: These guys don't know how we are off the field'. Purest Bond in indian cricket team but their fans are trolling each other shame on them 💔” a social media user said.

Another said, “KL and Kohli are best bond of ICT.”

“This generation doesn't understand banter between two friends who play cricket together 🥰”

“Friendship 🥹”