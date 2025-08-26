Viral video: Medvedev smashes racket after US Open as photographer disrupts match

The US Open turned chaotic on Sunday when a photographer unexpectedly entered the court just as Daniil Medvedev was facing match point, halting play and triggering an explosive outburst from the former champion, leading him to smash his racket.

Medvedev ultimately lost the five-set thriller to France’s Benjamin Bonzi, with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4. During the heated contest, Bonzi at one point threatened to leave the court and even demanded that Medvedev be disqualified.

While serving for the match at 6-3, 7-5, 5-4, Benjamin Bonzi was getting ready to hit his second serve when a photographer suddenly walked onto the court. The interruption prompted chair umpire Greg Allensworth to reset the point, allowing Bonzi to replay his first serve, a decision that triggered a furious reaction from Daniil Medvedev.

He stormed towards the chair and yelled, “Are you a man? Are you a man? Why are you shaking? He wants to go home, guys, he doesn't like it here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour.”

Medvedev, clearly agitated, repeatedly yelled, "What did Reilly Opelka say?" at the chair umpire, a reference to the American player's past criticism of the same official, Greg Allensworth, whom Opelka had once suggested should be suspended after issuing him a code violation in Dallas.

The play was suspended for nearly six minutes as loud boos, whistles, and jeers echoed through Louis Armstrong Stadium. The crowd refused to settle down, making it impossible for Bonzi to continue serving. The USTA later confirmed that the photographer who caused the disruption was removed from the court by security and had his credentials revoked.

Ironically, the chaos nearly worked in Medvedev’s favour.

After saving match point, the Russian broke Bonzi to even the score at 5-5, then narrowly won the tiebreak to force a fourth set. Medvedev came out firing in the fourth, dominating the set 6-0 as Bonzi, visibly shaken, took a medical timeout for what seemed to be a knee problem. The crowd remained restless, with some spectators booing Bonzi during his serve.

Benjamin Bonzi speaks out World No. 51 Benjamin Bonzi, who has now defeated Daniil Medvedev in the opening round of all three of their Grand Slam meetings, said, "It was crazy. I may have got some new fans, but also some new non-fans. The energy was crazy. Thanks to all who were booing. Thanks for the energy. I've never experienced something like that. We waited maybe five minutes before the match point and it was crazy. There was so much noise."