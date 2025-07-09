Virat Kohli draws cricket-tennis parallel; netizens quip: ‘Wimbledon is his new Edgbaston’ | Watch

During his visit to Wimbledon 2025, former Indian cricket team captain and cricketer Virat Kohli talked about the pressure levels in cricket while comparing it with tennis. Fans quip that his mind is still in the Edgbaston test where India Vs England test series is going on.

Advertisement

He joined the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Day 8 of the Championships to witness the Round of 16 clash between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur on Monday, July 7.

“Cricket carries a lot of pressure due to the large crowds in the stadium. However, I’d say it’s not as overwhelming as being on Centre Court because of the distance between you and the spectators. When we bat, the fans are far away, so you can focus on your own game and block out distractions. You don’t hear the cheers or boos directly in your ears, except when you’re fielding at the boundary. Even then, there’s less pressure on your individual performance to succeed or fail," Kohli told Star Sports.

Advertisement

He added, “In tennis, everything is at stake, and a single point can change everything. The pressure players experience, especially on Centre Court, is immense. I have a great deal of respect for tennis players for that reason keeping their composure, staying fit, and demonstrating such mental strength is truly impressive.”

Advertisement

Netizens react One of the users said, “Guess Wimbledon’s the new Edgbaston for Virat—same grass, different game, but still no escaping the spotlight.” Another remarked, “He is not looking happy at all. His body is there but mind stuck in Edgbaston.” “We miss you. Come back to Test cricket @imVkohli And schedule more ODI series @BCCI,” reacted an internet user.

‘In touch with Novak for a while now’ “I've been in touch with Novak for a while now. We've been exchanging messages, he's been very gracious and kind to stay in touch. So, I would say I want Novak and Carlos to be in the finals and probably want Novak to win this one, so that will be a tremendous thing for him at the stage of career that he is. He is in the conversation for being the greatest of all time, right up there with anyone else, if not the number one, maximum number of grand slams. So, he deserves it. I feel with the amount of hard work he's put in, I really wish he plays Carlos in the finals and he wins,” he stated.

Advertisement