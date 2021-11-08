Virat Kohli drops big hint on India's next T20 captain

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday almost confirmed who would replace him as captain in T-20 format of the game. During the toss ahead of India's final T20 World Cup match against Namibia in Dubai, Kohli said Rohit Sharma has been "overlooking things for a while now" and Indian cricket is in good hands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kohli's deputy in the white-ball format, Rohit is tipped to take over India's T20 captain from the three-match series against New Zealand, beginning later this month.

"I've been immensely proud of how the team has played. Now I think it's time for the next lot to stake this team forward. Obviously Rohit is here and he's overlooking things for a while now," Kohli said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It's been an honour for me, I was given the opportunity and I tried to do my best. But it's also time to create some space and move forward," he added.

Kohli had announced his decision to give up T20 captaincy before the World Cup. He has also stepped down as captain of his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.