Virat Kohli gifts signed jersey to Daryl Mitchell after IND vs NZ ODI series loss | Watch video

Virat Kohli walked over to the New Zealand camp during the presentation ceremony and handed Daryl Mitchell his signed India jersey and shared a warm hug.

Aachal Maniyar
Published19 Jan 2026, 05:57 PM IST
India's Virat Kohli (R) runs between the wickets as New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell looks on during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli gifted his signed jersey to New Zealand's star batter Daryl Mitchell following India's defeat in the third ODI against New Zealand on Sunday (January 18) at Holkar Stadium in Indore. The heartwarming moment, captured on video during the post-match presentation, quickly went viral, winning hearts across the cricket world for Kohli's class and respect despite the disappointing series result.

Virat Kohli's classy gesture steals the show

Minutes after the match ended, Virat Kohli walked over to the New Zealand camp during the presentation ceremony. He handed Daryl Mitchell his signed India jersey and shared a warm hug. The video shows the two exchanging smiles and words of respect, highlighting the spirit of the game.

Watch the viral video

Fans and experts praised the act as "pure class." Social media erupted with clips and comments like "A beautiful gesture by King" and "Respect recognizes greatness." Kohli's humility shone through, acknowledging Mitchell's outstanding series despite the competitive rivalry.

India's fightback falls short in series decider against New Zealand

The hree-match ODI series concluded with New Zealand claiming a 2-1 victory. In the final game, the Kiwis posted a challenging 337/8, powered by Daryl Mitchell's explosive 137 off 131 balls. Glenn Phillips supported with a quickfire 106 off 88 deliveries. India, chasing 338, relied heavily on Virat Kohli's masterful 124 off 108 balls (10 fours, 3 sixes), marking his 85th international century. A 99-run stand with debutant Harshit Rana, who scored a maiden ODI fifty, kept hopes alive, but India fell short by 41 runs.

Despite Kohli's heroics in a losing cause, the spotlight shifted to the mutual admiration between the two batters. Mitchell's consistent brilliance, 352 runs across the series, including back-to-back hundreds, earned him Player of the Match and Player of the Series honours. His performances even briefly threatened Kohli's No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings.

