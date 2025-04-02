Virat Kohli gives Mohammed Siraj heartwarming hug ahead of RCB vs GT clash | Watch emotional moment

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) in a much-awaited showdown on Wednesday, the 2nd of April. Ahead of the clash, fans were gifted a touching off-field moment as RCB's Virat Kohli shared an emotional hug with his former teammate Mohammed Siraj. This heartfelt gesture during the practice session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, reinforced the strong bond between the two.

RCB shared a post on social media where Siraj is seen meeting his old teammates. "The nights change fast but the bond remains intact. Once an RCBian, always an RCBian!" the caption on the post read.

Siraj's IPL Journey Siraj made his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the year 2017 when he scalped 10 wickets in the six matches that he played. He registered a four-wicket haul in the season and ended with best bowling figures of 4/32. He then joined RCB in 2018 and played for the team for seven years before joining the Gujarat squad in 2025. He was picked by GT for ₹12.25 crore.

In his IPL career so far, Siraj has done impressive bowling, has taken 95 wickets in 95 matches, and has an economy of 8.71. His best bowling figures of 4/21 were registered when he played for RCB in 2023.

Siraj's Performance for RCB Total Innings: 87

Wickets taken: 83

Economy: 8.60

BBM: 4/21

Maidens: 4

"As I take look back on my time in an RCB shirt my heart is full of gratitude, love and emotion. The day I first wore the RCB jersey, I never imagined the bond we would form. From the first ball I bowled in RCB colours, to every wicket taken, every match played, every moment shared with you, the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. There have been ups and downs, but through it all, one thing has been constant: your unwavering support. RCB is more than just a franchise; it’s a feeling, a heartbeat, a family that feels like home," Siraj expressed in a post ahead of this season.

"Though I now step into a new chapter of my career, RCB will always have a piece of my heart. This isn’t goodbye—this is a thank you. Thank you for believing in me, for embracing me, and for making me feel like a part of something much bigger than just cricket," he further added.

Mohammed Siraj and Gujarat Titans In the two matches that he played for Gujarat Titans so far, Siraj scalped two wickets and as an economy of 11.00 with the Best bowling figures of 2/34. He is yet to achieve a big feat for the franchise.

"I got very emotional when I wore the (Gujarat Titans) jersey for the first time. Having played for seven years for RCB, suddenly wearing another jersey got me emotional, initially. However, it doesn't feel like I have entered into a new franchise. The environment and freedom here are great for a player. And I am really excited about it, " he expressed in a video released on the IPL website.