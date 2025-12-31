Virat Kohli's heartfelt tribute to Anushka Sharma with New Year post breaks internet, racks up millions of likes

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli delighted fans with a touching Instagram Post on Wednesday (December 31), as the world geared up for the arrival of 2026. The post, shared just hours before midnight, featured a picture with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, capturing their festive spirit and unbreakable bond. This moment quickly exploded online, drawing millions of likes and comments, proving once again why “Virushka” remains one of the most beloved celebrity couples.

Virat Kohli's viral Instagram post with Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli shared a fun photo of himself and Anushka Sharma with playful face paint. He sported a colourful Spider-Man design on one side of his face, while Anushka had a delicate butterfly pattern. The former captain captioned it, "Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life..."

The image contrasted sharply with Kohli's intense on-field persona and Sharma's glamorous Bollywood image. Fans praised the authenticity, with many calling it the perfect way to bid farewell to 2025.

Posted in the evening of December 31, well before the New Year's clock struck midnight, the update amassed over four million likes in just a few hours.

Comments poured in from admirers with messages like "Couple goals forever" and "Wishing Virushka a prosperous 2026." This rapid engagement highlights Kohli's massive digital footprint, where his 274 million-plus Instagram followers eagerly await such personal shares.

Virat Kohli's remarkable 2025 Throughout 2025, Virat Kohli solidified his status as a global icon, not just for his cricketing prowess but also for his online influence. He topped search trends in India and beyond, blending fitness tips, match highlights, and family glimpses. As one of the most followed athletes on Instagram, his posts often break records, and this pre-New Year tribute was no exception.

On the professional front, Kohli enjoyed a strong year in limited-overs cricket. He notched impressive runs in domestic tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy and helped India in key ODI series. Entering 2026, he is just 25 runs shy of 28,000 international runs, a milestone that would make him the fastest to achieve it, surpassing legends like Sachin Tendulkar.