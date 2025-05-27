Virat Kohli on brink of achieving special T20 milestone ahead of LSG vs RCB clash; know details

Virat Kohli has been a cornerstone for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the start of the tournament in 2008. The star batter is the leading run-scorer for the team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with 548 runs in 12 innings. As RCB are set to play their final league stage match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, Kohli is on the cusp of adding another feather to his cap with a special T20 milestone.

Historic milestone for Virat Kohli Virat Kohli’s T20 journey with RCB, spanning IPL and CLT20, is approaching a historic feat. With 8976 runs in 270 innings, he is just 24 runs shy of 9000 T20 runs for the franchise. This includes 8552 runs in 256 IPL innings and 424 runs in 14 CLT20 innings.

Virat Kohli's Stats for RCB (IPL + CLT20) Innings: 270

Runs: 8976

Highest Score: 113*

Batting Average: 39.5

Strike Rate: 134

Centuries: 8

Fifties: 64

4s: 801

6s: 305

Catches: 127

Interestingly, Kohli is on the cusp of surpassing David Warner for the most fifties in IPL history, with both currently tied at 62. One more fifty will make him the undisputed topper of the prestigious list, ahead of Shikhar Dhawan (51) and Rohit Sharma (46). Kohli’s seven fifties this season rank among his best, trailing only his 2016 (11 fifties) and 2023 (8 fifties) campaigns.

RCB players seeking individual landmarks Phil Salt is on the cusp of reaching twin milestones. He needs 46 runs for 1000 Runs in the IPL and just 10 runs for a 7000-run-mark in the T20s. Krunal Pandya who is having a remarkable season, needs 50 runs for 3000 runs in T20s. As soon as Tim David plays the upcoming game, he will complete 50 matches in the IPL.

Mayank Agarwal will be aiming for multiple feats. He is just two sixes shy of 100 maximums in IPL. He needs 56 runs to reach a 500-run-mark in IPL for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and 72 runs for 5000 Runs in the shortest format of cricket.

