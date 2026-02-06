Virat Kohli pens heartfelt message congratulating RCB and Smriti Mandhana on WPL 2026 title win: 'Champions again…'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women have once again etched their name in history by securing their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title. In a high-voltage final against Delhi Capitals at Vadodara's BCA Stadium, RCB chased down a massive 204 runs with six wickets and two balls to spare, completing the highest successful chase in WPL history.

Record-breaking chase powers RCB to glory Delhi Capitals set a challenging 203/4, powered by Jemimah Rodrigues' 57 and contributions from Laura Wolvaardt (44) and others. RCB's response was electrifying.

Captain Smriti Mandhana delivered a captain's masterclass with a brilliant 87 off 41 balls, while Georgia Voll added a composed yet aggressive 79 off 54. Their 165-run stand for the second wicket turned the game decisively in RCB's favour, showcasing brilliant intent and execution under pressure. This victory not only levelled RCB with the Mumbai Indians as the joint-most successful WPL franchise but also highlighted the team's depth and resilience throughout the 2026 season.

Virat Kohli's heartfelt post Virat Kohli, the enduring icon of RCB, celebrated the triumph with a touching Instagram post that captured the franchise's pride.

"Champions again. Keeping the RCB flag flying high and something that each one of you can be Proud of. To Smriti @smriti_mandhana and the whole squad and the management team, a big congratulations for this tremendous victory. You guys deserve this undoubtedly. Enjoy the moment and embrace the love of our amazing fans @royalchallengers.bengaluru," he wrote.

Smriti Mandhana's leadership shines in dominant 2026 WPL season Under Smriti Mandhana's captaincy, RCB dominated the league stage and carried that momentum into the knockout. Her consistent performances, tactical acumen, and ability to inspire the squad played a pivotal role in this remarkable success for the women’s team.

Smriti Mandhana after winning the WPL 2026 title "I feel RCB fans are the best fans in the world. Wherever we play, we get a lot of support. Even now, they keep waiting. They know that again, I feel whatever we do is for them. And yeah, I mean, three titles in three years for the franchise. I mean, it's amazing," Smriti Mandhana expressed during the post-match press conference.