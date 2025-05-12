Virat Kohli retires: Looking back at India star's biggest controversies in Tests

Virat Kohli bid farewell to his Test career, amassing 9,230 runs across 123 matches and smashing 30 centuries and 31 fifties. The star batter's aggression has helped the team win several games, but it has also led to high-profile controversies in the red-ball format.

Let's look back at such Test cricket controversies that reflected Virat Kohli's passion for the game

Incident with the crowd in Sydney (2012) Back in the year 2012, during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Kohli faced controversy early in his career. While he was fielding near the boundary, the crowd in Sydney started teasing him. Unable to contain his frustration, Kohli responded with a middle-finger gesture, a move that attracted criticism. The International Cricket Council (ICC) penalized him under its Code of Conduct for “using language or gesture(s) that is seriously obscene.” He was fined 50% of his match fee.

DRS controversy with Steve Smith (2017) In the 2017 Bengaluru Test against Australia, Kohli was caught up in one of the most explosive controversies. When Steve Smith, then Australian captain was given out by the umpire for LBW, he glanced toward the dressing room for guidance on whether he should take DRS. This was an action that was against the ICC rules. This enraged Kohli who accused Australia of systematic cheating. He claimed it wasn’t an isolated incident. Smith called it a “brain fade,” but Kohli’s fiery press conference, dismissing the excuse, escalated tensions.

Stump mic outburst (2021) In the 2021 Cape Town Test against South Africa, Kohli’s outburst poured out on the stump mic. When a DRS decision overturned an LBW call against Dean Elgar, Kohli expressed his frustration on the stump mic, accusing the broadcasters of bias saying, “Focus on your team as well, not just the opposition.” The ICC issued a reprimand, and Kohli faced backlash for questioning the game’s integrity.

Altercation with Sam Konstas (2024) During the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli got into an argument with Australian debutant Sam Konstas in Melbourne. After a shoulder bump and verbal exchange, the Australian media criticized Kohli. It prompted the Indian fans and Sunil Gavaskar to react. The ICC fined Kohli 20% of his match fee and issued a demerit point for breaching the Code of Conduct.