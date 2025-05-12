Virat Kohli retires: Who will be former India batter's successor in Tests at number 4?

Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket on Monday (May 12), has sent shockwaves across the cricketing world. The 36-year-old announced his decision on Instagram. With the upcoming India tour of England on the cards, the team will face the difficult task of replacing Kohli at the crucial number four position in the format.

Here are five players who could step into Kohli's shoes and take on the number four role in India’s Test line-up.

Sarfaraz Khan Sarfaraz Khan has been a run-scoring machine in domestic cricket. The 27-year-old dominated the Ranji Trophy for years. His Test debut against England in 2024 was promising and it was followed by a century against New Zealand later that year. Despite being benched during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Sarfaraz’s form and his skills make him a top contender for number four. His ability to play long innings could anchor India’s middle order in challenging conditions.

Sai Sudharsan Sai Sudharsan is yet to make his Test debut but is making headlines with his current performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 23-year-old left-hander debuted in ODIs against South Africa in 2023 and was brilliant during India A’s tour of Australia last year. Sudharsan’s composure and ability to play long innings make him a forward-thinking choice for number four, especially if selectors are looking at youngsters.

KL Rahul KL Rahul has been smoothly shifting between opening and the middle order for Team India. Known for his compact technique, Rahul is well-suited to handle the pressures and act as an anchor at number four. His experience in overseas conditions, particularly in England, makes him a strong candidate for the role.

Shubman Gill Shubman Gill is seen as Virat Kohli's successor in many terms. With 32 Tests since his 2020 debut in Australia, Gill’s strokeplay and aggressive mindset make him a compelling option for number four. Though he’s primarily batted at number three or opened, a move to the middle order could unlock the 25-year-old's potential.

Karun Nair Karun Nair, 33, has made a strong case for a Test comeback with a stunning domestic season in red-ball cricket. Known for his triple century against England in 2016, Nair has the experience to reclaim a spot in the Indian side. His recent form in the Ranji Trophy underscores his ability to dominate attacks, making him a suitable option to fill Kohli’s role at number four.

