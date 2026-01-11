Virat Kohli reveals what he does with his Player of the Match awards: 'I send them to my...'

Virat Kohli delivered yet another masterclass in the first ODI against New Zealand on Sunday (January 11), scoring a remarkable 93 off 91 deliveries to guide India to a thrilling four-wicket victory in Vadodara. His knock, featuring eight fours and a six, earned him the Player of the Match (POTM) award, his 45th in ODIs, pushing his overall international tally to 71.

Heartfelt confession about Virat Kohli's growing trophy collection In the post-match interview that warmed hearts, Virat Kohli opened up about his impressive collection of awards with genuine humility. When asked how many Player of the Match trophies he has amassed, the former captain said, "Honestly, I have no idea. I send it to my mum in Gurgaon, she likes to keep them."

He added, "If I look back at my whole journey, then it is nothing short of a dream come true for me. I have always known my abilities, and I have worked a lot for where I am today. God has blessed me with way too much, and I have a lot of gratitude in my heart, I feel proud."

Focus on the team over personal milestones Virat Kohli made it clear that individual records take a backseat to team success.

"If I am being brutally honest, then I am not thinking about the milestones. I would have gone hard if we were batting first, the experience does matter. The only thing was to get the team into a good position in the chase," he explained.

He also addressed the unique pressure of crowd reactions during dismissals. "It is all different timings that happen at different games, I don't feel good about it, it happens with MS as well, it is not a good feeling for the guy going out, it has been fine so far."

Gratitude for fans Despite the cheers that greet his arrival at the crease, Virat Kohli remains grounded. "I feel grateful for being put into this position. You can give happiness to so many people by playing this sport, putting smiles on people's faces makes me smile," he said.

With 71 overall Player of the Match awards (10 in Tests, 45 in ODIs, 16 in T20Is), Kohli trails Sachin Tendulkar's record of 76 by just five. This latest honour in the ongoing series against New Zealand reinforces his status as one of cricket's greatest chasers and consistent performers.

