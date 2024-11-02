Virat Kohli’s dusty jersey during IND vs NZ 3rd Test breaks internet, netizens say ‘daag acche hai’

Virat Kohli’s commitment on the field despite being 35 is unquestionable. Known as one of the gun fielders in modern day cricket, Kohli proved why he is one of the best in business once again against New Zealand on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test in Mumbai. One such moment came in the last session of second day’s play when he dived low to his left at short-extra to take Ish Sodhi’s catch off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.

For the naked eye, the catch looked to be a regular affair for someone like Kohli, but what transpired after that broke the internet. Upon getting up after taking the catch, Kohli had brown dust all over his jersey - both front and back.

The visual went viral in no time with netizens appreciating the dedication of the former India captain even at this age. While one user wrote “daag achhe hai”, another said, “Virat Kohli's jersey might be dusted, but his spirit and skill stay sharp! Once a champion, always a champion!”

Even Kohli’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated his dusty jersey by saying, “Wankhede and its mandatory dust on the jersey.”

On a personal front, Kohli is going through a rough patch with the bat in the ongoing Test series, scoring just 92 runs so far in five innings with a best of 70 which came in the first Test.

India sense victory in Mumbai Meanwhile, India can sense victory after New Zealand reached 171/9 at stumps in their second innings on day two. Will Young (51 off 100) top-scored for New Zealand. The visitors lead India by 143 runs and the Test match will likely end by the second session of the third day.

At the close of play, Ajaz Patel (7 not out) was at the crease. Ravindra Jadeja (4/52) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/63) shared seven wickets between them for India. Earlier, left-arm-spinner Patel (5/103) took five wickets to help dismiss India for 263 in their first innings.

Shubman Gill, who was unlucky to miss out on a century, anchored India's innings with a 146-ball 90 while Washington Sundar, who scored a brisk 38 off 36 deliveries, helped India take a slender 28-run first innings lead. Rishabh Pant (60) scored an entertaining fifty in the morning session.