Virat Kohli’s shocking exit from Tests stuns coach Sarandeep Singh, asserts 'He was preparing for England'; what he said

Virat Kohli’s retirement announcement from Test cricket on Monday (12 May) has come as a surprise for everyone. Delhi Ranji Trophy coach Sarandeep Singh who recently interacted with the star batter expressed his shock over the decision, especially given the batter’s recent involvement in red-ball cricket with Ranji stint.

Advertisement

Sarandeep Singh's reaction Sarandeep Singh revealed he did not expect Kohli to make such a move, especially after his active participation in Delhi’s Ranji matches earlier this year.

“When I heard the news this morning about Virat Kohli announcing his retirement, this was a big surprise for me,” expressed Singh while speaking on JioHotstar.

Talking about the Ranji Trophy, he added, "We started talking about the matches he wants to play. He showed his involvement.”

Singh noted that Kohli seemed completely focused on his game in the Test format and even discussed plans for the upcoming England series.

Kohli had England and India A tour on his mind According to Singh, Kohli had already started working towards a strong showing in England and was aiming to prepare through India A matches.

Advertisement

“He was preparing for the England tour, how we would win the Test match," Sandeep said.

"But suddenly, now we see that the person who was ready to go to England will not be going to England," Singh further added.

No signs of retirement during recent chats Singh also mentioned that he had been in touch with Kohli recently but did not sense anything unusual.

“I didn't get to hear about the retirement from him even when I was talking to him a few days ago. I was talking to him through messages, but I didn't get any such intention that he was thinking about something like this,” explained Singh.

Kohli’s preparation plans for India A Singh shared more about their recent conversation, revealing Kohli’s intent to play India A matches to gear up for the Tests.

Advertisement

“I had asked him if he would play county cricket after this. He said, 'no, brother, I want to play matches for India A.' He also said after playing two matches for India A, he would prepare Tests" said Sandeep.

"He wanted to score three to four hundreds, just like the 2018 tour,” he added.

Also Read | Internet blames Gautam Gambhir for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirement

Virat Kohli's retirement from Tests Kohli’s sudden retirement announcement has left many puzzled especially those who saw him prepare intensely for the red-ball format.

Kohli ended his Test career with 210 innings for India, scoring 9,230 runs. He has smashed 30 hundreds and 31 fifties in the format and has the highest score of 254*. The 36-year-old is the fourth-highest run-scorer for India in red-ball cricket.