Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar congratulate India U19 with heart-warming posts for record sixth World Cup win

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have led an outpouring of praise for India's team after their commanding victory in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 final. The Ayush Mhatre-captained side defeated England by 100 runs in Harare on Friday (February 6), securing India's record sixth title and reinforcing their dominance in junior cricket. The legends' heartfelt messages on social media captured the excitement surrounding the young stars' fearless performance.

Virat Kohli's heartfelt message Virat Kohli, one of the modern greats and a strong supporter of youth development, wasted no time in sharing his joy. He posted on X, “Congratulations to the U-19 Indian team for lifting the World Cup once again. Our domination in the age group cricket and beyond continues. Well done to the whole squad and the support staff.”

Sachin Tendulkar lavishes praise Sachin Tendulkar, the iconic figure whose records inspire this generation, expressed deep pride in the team's spirit. His message read, “Champions! So proud of this young group and the fearless cricket they played. Well done to the entire team, including coaches and support staff. Enjoy the moment! When you have a Sooryavanshi, a timeless blockbuster is expected! Well done, Vaibhav!”

Tendulkar singled out 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose explosive innings became the talk of the tournament, drawing a fun comparison to a cinematic hit.