Virat Kohli smashes 64th IPL half-century in RCB vs SRH clash, fans react: 'Why did he retire from T20 Internationals?'

Virat Kohli delivered a masterclass performance to kick off the Indian Premier League 2026 season, smashing his 64th IPL half-century and guiding defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a commanding six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 37-year-old star remained unbeaten on 69 off 38 balls, helping RCB chase down a target of 202 with 26 balls to spare in a high-scoring contest.

Kohli reached his fifty in just 33 balls, showcasing his trademark timing and power with sixes and crisp boundaries. This milestone not only extended his record as the batter with the most half-centuries in IPL history but also highlighted his enduring class in T20 cricket.

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RCB's dominant chase led by Virat Kohli's anchor role RCB's bowlers, led by Jacob Duffy's three-wicket haul, restricted SRH to 201/9 despite a quickfire 80 from Ishan Kishan. In reply, opener Devdutt Padikkal provided a solid foundation, and it was Kohli who steadied the ship and accelerated when needed. Partnering effectively in the middle order, he ensured RCB crossed the finish line comfortably.

Also Read | Jacob Duffy off to dream start in IPL during RCB vs SRH opener; internet reacts

The chase master once again proved his value at the top, building the innings with smart rotation of strike before unleashing big shots.

This victory gives RCB an ideal start to their title defence campaign. Under captain Rajat Patidar, the team displayed balance with a mix of experienced players like Kohli and exciting talents such as Tim David. The win also sends a strong message to other franchises about RCB's intent to become only the third team, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, to claim back-to-back IPL titles.

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Social media erupts with praise Virat Kohli's explosive innings triggered massive reactions across social media platforms. Fans and cricket enthusiasts celebrated the landmark, with many questioning his decision to retire from T20 Internationals two years ago after India's 2024 World Cup triumph.

The buzz reflected widespread admiration for Kohli's ability to perform at the highest level in domestic T20 cricket even as he focuses on limited-overs commitments. Many pointed out that despite stepping away from T20Is, his hunger and form remain unmatched, making him a vital asset for RCB.

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Virat Kohli after the RCB vs SRH opening clash "It’s good to get back out there. You mentioned T20 cricket, the last game I played was the final last year, but I think the way I batted in the one-day series quite recently really helped me to stay in that same kind of momentum. I wasn’t playing shots that I don’t usually play. So I knew as long as I have the rhythm, and I’ve put enough work physically behind the scenes with my fitness, things should come together nicely," Virat Kohli expressed.

"The breaks help me mentally. I stay fresh, I stay excited. Whenever I come back to play, it’s 120%. I’m not coming back underprepared. In fact, the extra rest helps me mentally freshen up. And as long as you’re physically fit and mentally excited, both those things come together nicely. Then you’re able to contribute to the team’s cause, and that’s what you want to do as a player. You don’t want to just hold on to a spot; you want to keep performing and keep putting in the work for the team," he added.

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