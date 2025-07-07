Virat Kohli spotted at Wimbledon; celebrates Novak Djokovic’s win with heartfelt Instagram story

Virat Kohli, Indian cricket icon was spotted at Wimbledon 2025 on July 7, soaking in the electric atmosphere of the Centre Court alongside his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The couple was there to witness Novak Djokovic’s thrilling round of 16 win against Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the Wimbledon 2025 Championships.

Kohli took to Instagram to share his excitement, posting a heartfelt story for Djokovic.

A Star-studded spectacle at Wimbledon Kohli, who recently retired from Test cricket, was in London following his Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in June 2025. He was seen in the stands, dressed in formals, cheering for Djokovic.

Djokovic delivered a masterclass, overcoming a 1-6 deficit in the first set to win 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the subsequent sets, advancing to his 16th Wimbledon quarterfinals. Kohli’s presence, alongside other notables like Roger Federer, Joe Root, and James Anderson, added to the event’s glamour.

Virat Kohli's Instagram story In his Instagram story, Kohli wrote, “What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator. @djokernole,” capturing his awe for Djokovic’s skills.

A bond between Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic The relationship between Kohli and Djokovic is a fascinating tale of mutual admiration. Their friendship began through Instagram, with Kohli revealing in a 2024 BCCI video that he stumbled upon a message from Djokovic in his DMs. “I was just looking at his profile on Instagram and pressed the message button, thinking I’d say hello. Then I saw he’d already messaged me,” Kohli shared, recounting how he initially checked for a fake account before realizing it was the tennis legend himself. This sparked a texting relationship, with the two exchanging messages over the years, celebrating each other’s milestones.

Djokovic has reciprocated this admiration, notably congratulating Kohli on his 50th ODI century in 2023 via Instagram and expressing a desire to perfect his cricket skills before visiting India. “Virat Kohli and I have been texting for a few years. It’s an honour to hear him speak nicely about me,” Djokovic said in a Sony Sports Network interview. Their shared passion for fitness and relentless pursuit of excellence has been a cornerstone of their bond, inspiring fans globally.

Novak Djokovic's quest for 25th Grand Slam title Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slams and seven Wimbledon titles and will seek to add one more to the tally. After losing in the final to Carlos Alcaraz in the previous Wimbledon, Djokovic will want to bounce back and claim the victory this year. He will next face Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals.