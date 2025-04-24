Virat Kohli stats vs Rajasthan Royals: All you need to know about star batter’s performance ahead of RCB vs RR clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are geared up to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL)2025 clash on Thursday (April 24). RCB star batter Virat Kohli who has performed consistently at his home ground, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, will want to showcase his batting brilliance in the upcoming game and break the losing streak of his team at the venue.

Virat Kohli's IPL journey in the 2025 season Virat began his IPL journey withRoyal Challengers Bengaluruin the year 2008 and was retained by the franchise for IPL 2025. He has showcased match-winning performances in the season by smashing 322 runs in eight innings.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2025 Innings played – 8

Total runs – 322

Average– 64.4

Strike Rate – 140

50s – 4

Highest Score – 73*

Virat Kohli's stats at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Across 92 IPL innings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli has amassed 3070 runs at an impressive average of 39.35. He has registered a highest score of 113 and has smashed 22 half-centuries and four centuries on the ground.

Virat Kohli at Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL since 2024: Innings – 10, Runs – 370, Average – 41.1, Strike rate – 157, Highest score – 83*, 50s – 2

Virat Kohli's performance against RR Facing Rajasthan Royals, Kohli has scored 826 runs (the most by a player against the franchise) in 31 innings. He has an average of 33 and a strike rate of 121. His highest score of 113* highlights his ability to challenge RR. Moreover, he has smashed five half-centuries and one hundred, so far.

Virat Kohli's scores against Rajasthan Royals in previous five innings 62*(45)

33(24)

113*(72)

18 (19)

0 (1)

Virat Kohli against current RR bowlers Virat Kohli vs Sandeep Sharma in IPL: Innings – 17, Runs – 116, Outs – 7, Strike Rate – 143

Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer in T20s: Innings – 10, Runs – 90, Outs – 0, Strike Rate – 125

Virat Kohli vs Maheesh Theekshana in IPL: Innings – 5, Runs – 28, Outs – 0, Strike Rate – 127