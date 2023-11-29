Virat Kohli takes 'indefinite' break from ODIs, T20Is; tells this to BCCI...
Kohli has reportedly informed the BCCI that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and will only play the two-match Test series in the upcoming tour of South Africa.
Ace cricketer Virat Kohli will not be part of upcoming white-ball matches for an ‘indefinite period’. India is slated to begin a tour of South Africa next month with a T20 International in Durban on December 10. It also remains uncertain whether Rohit Sharma – who captained the team to 10 consecutive wins before a World Cup final loss – will be available for white-ball selection. Both players are currently in the United Kingdom enjoying a break after the World Cup.