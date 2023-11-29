Virat Kohli takes 'indefinite' break from ODIs, T20Is; tells this to BCCI...

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli will not be part of upcoming white-ball matches for an ‘indefinite period’. India is slated to begin a tour of South Africa next month with a T20 International in Durban on December 10. It also remains uncertain whether Rohit Sharma – who captained the team to 10 consecutive wins before a World Cup final loss – will be available for white-ball selection. Both players are currently in the United Kingdom enjoying a break after the World Cup.

“Kohli has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and he will get back to them about when he wants to play white-ball cricket next. At the moment he has informed the BCCI that he will be playing red-ball cricket…" the Indian Express quoted a source to explain.

India will play three T20 internationals, and three ODIs, followed by two Test matches during the upcoming tour of South Africa. However, the report indicates that Kohli will only play the two-match Test series. While the national selection committee is yet to announce the Indian team for all three formats, both Kohli and Sharma are likely to be part of the Test team.

Kohli broke several records this month with his World Cup performance – becoming the first-ever batter to hit 50 ODI centuries. He also emerged as the leading run-scorer and surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's total of 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup. Kohli scored 765 runs at an average of 95.62 and struck three centuries and six fifties.

Meanwhile, the BCCI announced on Wednesday that it was extending the contract of head coach Rahul Dravid in order to maintain continuity following the team's stupendous performance in the ODI World Cup.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India announces the extension of contracts for head coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff of Team India (senior men). The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded World Cup and unanimously agreed to further the tenure," the sports body said in a statement.

The BCCI did not specify the length of Dravid's extension.

(With inputs from agencies)

